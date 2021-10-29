Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Rohit Shetty and Katrina Kaif to grace Weekend Ka Vaar alongside Salman Khan

MUMBAI: This week of Bigg Boss has gone pretty well. Not many fights or controversies have happened in the house, and finally Weekend Ka Vaar has arrived, where Salman Khan would give an insight into how the contestants were this week. He will school the wrong and praise the right.

Salman might school Pratik for canceling the captaincy task and might take up the Ishaan and Rajiv fight too.

Every weekend, a guest comes and interacts with Salman and the contestants.

As per sources, this weekend, Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty will be gracing the show where they would be promoting their upcoming movie Sooryavanshi.

The director and the actress might have fun activities with Salman Khan and the contestants.

In the past, when Katrina Kaif had come on the show, the actor kept pulling her leg and made the audience laugh.

This is the second time Katrina Kaif will be coming to Bigg Boss. She had earlier come in Season 11.

There is no confirmation about whether Rohit and Katrina would be entering the house or not.

But definitely, their presence on the show will increase the entertainment quotient, and it's always a pleasure to watch Salman and Katrina together.

