Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Salman Khan bashed Neha Bhasin for her behavior with Pratik, said “ Do you behave like this at home”

MUMBAI: The weekend ka vaar episode has arrived and Salman Khan is all set to take the class of the contestants where he tells them about how they performed in the show.

He would praise the ones who have done well and will lash out at the others who haven’t performed well.

In this week a lot had happened with Nishant changing the whole dynamics of the game where he removed Karan and Tejasswi from the VIP zone and replaced them with Simba and Pratik.

Post that one did see the outburst of Neha where she had a massive fight with Nishant and Pratik, where she got physical and pushed Pratik and tried to get into a physical fight.

Owing to this fight Salman Khan lashed out and Neha Bhasin during the weekend ka vaar episode and told her that her behavior was not acceptable and that she cannot push anyone, and asked her if she behaves in the same way at her home too.

Neha tries to justify herself and also apologizes to Salman and the other constants for her behavior and says it was an outburst and it won’t happen again.

Seems like there is a slight crack in Neha, Pratik, and Nishant’s friendship and it would take some time to mend things up.

