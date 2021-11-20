Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Salman Khan was super annoyed with new wild card contestant Abhijeet Bichukle herald abuses since he was in a bad mood

MUMBAI: The audience always waits for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode where the host Salman Khan comes and takes the class of the contestants and gives them feedback about how they have performed in the show.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and had entered the top 10 shows on the TRP rating list but then as weeks passed it fell down and is out of the TOP 20 shows of the BARC list.

The makers are going all out to bring back the show on its line and make it very successful. Initially, there were in talks with Vidhi, Donal, and Moose to enter the show and they were quarantined and were supposed to enter the show this weekend but at the last moment the makers changed their mind and their entry was canceled.

In the latest promo, we did see that Rashami, Devoleena, and Marathi actor Abhijeet Bichkule will be entering the show as wild card entries and will be changing the entire dynamics of the show.

As per sources, it seems that Salman Khan was highly annoyed by the behavior of Marathi actor Abhijeet and his anger went on to another level.

Salman was seen using some abusive words also for him when Rashami and Devoleena were on the sets during the shoot.

Apparently, Salman was not in good health and that’s why his mood was completely off and he shot for the weekend ka vaar episode as it was his commitment.

Well, there is no doubt that Salman is very dedicated to his work, and whatever is the situation he would never skip it.

