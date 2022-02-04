Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Shamita Shetty talks about her bond with Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhatt, reveals her most memorable moment in the house, and talks about her future projects

MUMBAI : Shamita Shetty’s game was loved by the audience. She was one of the strongest players. The viewers liked her game since her OTT days.

The actress was happy when Neha (her best friend) and Raqesh (her boyfriend) had entered the house.

But it was short-lived when Raqesh had to leave the house owing to health issues and Neha was eliminated from the game.

We did see the emotional outburst of Shamita when the actor got eliminated from the show. She also fell sick and had to leave the house for her medical treatment. Her fans were worried and wanted to know when the actress will be returning.

Post that, the actress returned with a bang and never gave up in the game, though there were many moments where she was targeted, age shamed, and even told the worst things by Tejasswi. But she held herself high and handled it with dignity.

She has been tagged as one of the most dignified contestants of Bigg Boss and the audience did think that she would be winning the show but she emerged as the third runner-up of the show and walked out with grace.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Shamita Shetty and asked her about her bond with Nishant and Pratik; she also shared what were her most memorable moments in the house.

Your bond with Nishant and Pratik was loved by the audience and you set major friendship goals in the house. How is the bond now?

We share a beautiful bond, and when the show started, it was three against the whole house and we stood by each other and played together. We didn’t want anyone to change, and the best thing was we accepted each other the way we were. Though we had fights we did solve them and come together. The bond that we had for six months is even more strong today and I am happy to have found friends in them and hopefully it should go a long way.

Bigg Boss has been a special place in your life. Share your memorable moment in the show.

I do not want to revisit any of those memories and wouldn’t want to do any changes in the game. I did well and have carried the beautiful memories with me and have left the bad ones in the house. I learned a lot during this journey and wouldn’t change anything about it. The most memorable moment for me in the house for me is when Raqesh entered the house as a wild card and he came in the gorilla suit. Along with him Neha too came, and that day I cannot forget had a smile throughout the day.

Could you let us know about your future projects?

Well, I would love to a lot of web series as that’s what working now. I want to explore that side of work and hopefully will do some good work in the future and wouldn’t let my fans down.

Are you ready for another reality show like Nach Baliye or something?

No, I have just come out of a reality show and was there for six months. Now I want to enjoy this phase of my life and want feel every moment and live to the fullest. So right now no reality show, but maybe a web series as there is so much good content out there for actors.

