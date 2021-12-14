Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Tejasswi Prakash backstabs close friend Rashami Desai and boyfriend Karan Kundrra during the second ticket to finale task, shakes hands with Devoleena

MUMBAI: Seems like the relationships in the Bigg Boss house are changing. New friendships and relationships are being formed.

In yesterday’s episode, Umar had problems with Tejasswi and he told Karan clearly that he has never been her priority. She is not clear in her thoughts and he cannot trust her.

Tejasswi had a problem when Rashami saved Karan and not her during the task. She felt her reason was not justified. Owing to which, in today’s episode, the three would have a major fight.

Seems like there is a crack in their friendship and now Tejasswi has decided to part ways.

During the live feed, the actress is seen talking to Devollena and is trying to build an alliance with her where she is seen telling her that she would support her during the task and would go against Rashami.

As we all know, Karan doesn’t support Devoleena. Tejasswi goes against him, thus backstabbing both her close friend and her boyfriend.

Well, now, the dynamics of the game would change and it would be interesting to see how Karan and Rashami react to this change.

