Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Tejasswi wants to break her bond with Karan, tells him “I don’t want to create this angle; whoever wants it, the makers or you, but we don’t need each other; I am not going to stoop so low for this plot”

MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi are strong players, and the audience are liking their pair.

In the previous episodes, when Akasa asked Karan about his feelings, he did admit that he likes Teja, but the actress always maintained that the two are only best of friends.

We also saw Shamita telling Akasa that Karan and Teja’s feelings for each other are natural and things are slowly building up for them and it doesn’t look fake at all.

The housemates are also seen teasing the two together as they make a cute couple. One has also seen Tejasswi’s possessive side for Karan.

But seems like again there is a crack in their relationship and Tejasswi is irked with Karan.

During the live feed, Teja will have an argument with Shamita over the captaincy task where the Mohabaatein actress will eliminate Teja from the task. On the other hand, Karan would be seen trying to mend things with Shamita about the misunderstanding she had.

Teja is so upset with Karan that she tells him, “I don’t want to create this angle. Whoever wants it, you or the makers, but we don’t need each other. I am respectable and I don’t want this shit anymore. Every time you go to Shamita and clear things, and I am not going to stoop so low for this plot.”

Karan tries to make her understand that she is overthinking and there is nothing like that. She needs to play with her mind and she is losing the plot.

But Tejasswi seems to be adamant on her point and tells Karan that all this should stop and they should only concentrate on their game.

Well, what did the actress mean by saying that she is not part of this plot? Does that mean that Tejran is a set up by the makers of the show?

What do you think? Do let us know in the comments below.

