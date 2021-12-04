Bigg Boss 15 : Exclusive! This is the reason why Salman Khan got furious with the VIP contestants

MUMBAI: The weekend ka vaar episode has arrived and Salman Khan doesn't seem to be in good mood and won’t be sparing anyone.

This week a lot has happened in the house especially the housemates who have gone physical on task and though this was the first week of the wild card contestants on the show it has changed the whole dynamics.

We saw so many fights happening, Karan was back into playing the game and was seen as a mastermind. Shamita and Devoleena had the biggest catfight and Karan once again got physical with Pratik.

During the task where the VIP members were the sanchalak of the task, they didn't play the game, and especially Devoleena was unfair in the task.

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman slammed Devoleena for being such an unfair Sanchalak in the task and told it was so biased, and in the history of Bigg Boss, no one would have been such a bad sanchalak.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! No elimination this week; all the contestants are safe )

He also lashed out at the other VIP contestants for supporting Devoleena and they let her do something wrong and no one opposed it. He gave a piece of his mind to all the VIP contestants and told them to play a fair game and when someone is going wrong they should voice out their opinion and not follow the wrong.

Well, seems like today’s episode will be an interesting one to watch with a lot of entertainment and scoldings.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.