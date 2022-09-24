Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Three ex-contestants to be part of the show and this would be their role in the upcoming season

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 will begin on the 1st of October and the fans are super excited for the new season.

In the last season, the beginning sounded very promising and had good TRP ratings, but then later on the ratings dropped down drastically and couldn’t be regained.

Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner-up.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

In the upcoming season, the makers of the show have already approached a few contestants while some have also been confirmed.

Actors like Vivan Dsena, Shivin Narang, Surbhi Jyoti, Divyanka Tripathi, Priyanka Choudhary, Fahmaan Khan, Shiny Ahuja, etc have been approached for the show.

Whereas Munawar, Tinu Dutta, Prakruti, and Kanika Maan are the few confirmed contestants on the show.

Tellychakkar has been at the forefront in bringing exclusive news from the world of the entertainment business.

As per sources, ex-contestants of the previous seasons are to be part of the upcoming season.

The makers are planning to bring three ex-contestants who would be the villains of the show and would be guiding and giving tasks to the contestants.

According to the new promo that was released yesterday, there would be three characters Gabbar, Mogambo and Duryodhan that will be the characters given to the ex-contestants, though there is no confirmation on the same.

(ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui's craze continues as Bigg Boss 16 nears! Fans go crazy on Twitter!)

Well, this is not the first time that the show will be getting ex-contestants we have seen it in the past in Bigg Boss 14 how ex-contestants like Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and late actor Siddarth Shukla stayed in the house for one month and they had guided the contestants and gave tasks to the contestants.

The fans are excited about the new season and are waiting to see who would be the contestants for this season.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui's craze continues as Bigg Boss 16 nears! Fans go crazy on Twitter!)