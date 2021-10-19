BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Umar Riaz is pissed with Nishant Bhatt for nominating him and Karan says we made you the captain and you cheated us

MUMBAI: Umar Riaz is one of the strongest players of the Bigg Boss house and he has a massive fan following and is contributing to the show and is giving a lot of content.

In yesterday’s episode, we did see how the contestants fought for the captaincy task and how Umar and Karan helped Nishant is becoming the captain of the house.

Nishant had promised everyone who helped him that he would save them from nominations but he backstabbed all of them.

With the special power given to him by Bigg Boss, he nominated eight contestants, Vishal, Shmaita, Karan, Umar, Miesha, Ishaan, Simba, and Afsana.

In the live feed one saw post nominations Umar lashed out at Nishant and told him that what he did was unfair he said that Karan and he supported him and made him the captain of the house and in return, he cheated on them and nominated them when he had promised that he would save them.

Umar even told him that the reason that he gave that he broke the house rules is so unfair as Pratik was the one who broke the glass, removed the door lock, and in yesterday’s captaincy task broke all the rules, and he saved him and nominated Umar and Karan.

He calls him a snake that has bitten them from behind and so cunningly he played the game.

Well, there is no doubt that what Nishant did was shocking as no one excepted him to nominate Karan over Jay as he always told he would be his first priority but at the last moment what changed Nishant’s mind is still unknown.

There is no doubt that Karan and Umar are very hurt by Nishant’s this move but they also understand that he is playing the game.

It will be interesting to see how would the friendship between Nishant and Karan last or no?

