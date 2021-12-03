Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Umar Riaz succeeds in creating a rift between Karan and Tejasswi ? is this the end of their love story?

MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi are two very strong contestants of the show and two are been loved by the audience.

The fans love to see them play together and have given a very sweet #hastag to them names #Tejran but the positive side there is a negative side to their story too.

There is some set of audience who feel that since the Tejran track began, Karan is not playing the game and is lost somewhere, the player who was seen as a mastermind of the show in the first – two weeks lost the plot post coming close to Tejasswi.

What one saw was also the friendship of Umar, Karan, and Tejasswi from day one till today the audience gives the example of their friendship as they give major friendship goals.

But seems like now there is a crack in their friendship as Umar feels that Teja is supporting Pratik and is playing for the VIP contestants and Karan also feels the same.

In yesterday’s episode we did see how Umar and Teja got into an argument where Umar told that Teja is doing wrong and is supporting Pratik and the VIP members, e also saw how Karan had confronted her about the same.

Post the fight, when Teja went to speak to Karan he also supported Umar and said that she was wrong and she shouldn't push him to say something like that and that she is overreacting and Umar is right over here.

Now during the live feed, Umar was seen telling Karan Kundrra that the relationship you share with Teja is fine but remember you entered the house with a purpose and your entire career is waiting in front of you.

He further told him that he can take Teja’s anger out in the house but then at the end, he has to go out and face the repercussions, and at the end when you leave the house you would be seen as a solo person.

Karan in return tells Umar that he explained the points very well to him and now he understood what to do, Umar tells him that from now on they should only do the things that their heart tells them to do.

Well, it will be interesting to see how would what would the relationship of Karan and Teja move from here after this misunderstanding.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.