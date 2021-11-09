Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Vishal Kotian’s double game gets exposed tells Shamita and Karan that he would be playing from both sides

MUMBAI: Vishal Kotian in the initial stage of the game was considered as the mastermind of the season along with Karan Kundrra.

But then after two weeks, his game was exposed in the Bigg Boss house, and the housemate kind of distanced from him we did see him drifting away from Karan, Jay, and Teja.

His bond with Shamita is also up and down and the Aka – Ana relationship doesn’t seem stable as when someone from the outside world comes inside the house and says something Shamita gets influenced and then brings a gap between the two.

Even when the ex-contestants from outside came into the house they did tell Vishal that he needs to up his game as his game plan as gone down completely and if he doesn’t bounce back then he would be eliminated.

In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will announce the VIP task where Umar becomes the first member of the VIP room and becomes eligible to fight for the trophy of the show.

Vishal seems to be back as he has begun his double game, where during the live feed once can see him talking to Karan, Teja and Umar that whatever happens he will support them and will play from their side.

On the other hand, he would go to Shamita and say the same thing where he tells her that the housemates will hate Umar, Karan, Teja and Nishant as they have become VIP member and soon their power will be taken back.

Seems like Vishal knows that he needs alliances in the house and thus is building a good rapport with everyone.

This was a similar game plan he has used in the initial one-two weeks of the show but then once he was exposed, he went down completely in his game and seems like he is trying to bounce back with the same strategy.

What do you think would Vishal be successful in his plan or would his plan get exposed again?

Do let us know in the comments below.

