Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Vishal Kotian takes a stand for his sister Shamita Shetty

MUMBAI: Vishal Kotian was one of the strongest contestants on the show, and his eviction had shocked the audiences as he was a player who deserved to reach the finale. He was the only contestant who played in the right way.

He was entertaining the audiences and tried to build true relationships in the house, be it a brother-sister bond with Shamita or his friendship with Tejasswi.

One can definitely say that if he was in the house today, he would have rocked it and the game would have belonged to him. But unfortunately, he was eliminated from the show.

He had grabbed the headlines for his brotherhood relationship with Shamita and he always stood by her even post his eviction always said that she will always remain his sister no matter what.

During the weekend ka vaar episode, we did see how Abhijeet did insult Shamita and tell her things that hurt the actress.

Now her brother Vishal Kotian came out on social media and said that “Calling her woman pair ki jutti is justified? That too on national television. All women and men out there were silent on this, saying nothing. How will you justify these fifty comments Devollena where is taking a stand for the right now, stay strong Shamita.”

Vishal is many eviction interviews have said that he was always questioned why Shamita was never his first priority.

Well, the audience wants Vishal back in the show and whether he will be back or no is still unknown.

