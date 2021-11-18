Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! This is when Shamita Shetty might return to the house

MUMBAI: Shamita Shetty’s game was loved by the audience and she was one of the strong players. Viewers did like her game since her OTT days.

The actress was happy a week back as Neha (her best friend) and Raqesh (her boyfriend) had entered the house and this was the biggest boon for her.

But it was short-lived when Raqesh had to leave the house owing to health issues. Then, he quit the show.

We did see the emotional outburst of Shamita about this.

Then, she also felt sick and had to leave the house for her medical treatment. Since she has been out, her fans are worried and want to know when the actress will be returning.

As per sources, Shamita will be back in a couple of days after the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, though there is no confirmation about the same.

Even yesterday, on Neha Bhasin’s birthday, viewers thought that Shamita would come back but she didn’t, which disappointed the audience.

Well, Shamita is expected to return on Monday or Tuesday depending on her health.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

