Bigg Boss 15: Explosive! Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s mother Anima Bhattacharjee outburst her anger at Abhijeet Bhichukale for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Last week was a major drama where we saw Devoleena Bhattacharjee getting into a fight with her friend Rashami Desai in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Their friendship came to a stake since then. Apart from that, another issue that was highlighted even on the weekend by Salman Khan was Abhijeet Bichukale asking Devoleena for her kiss multiple times.

Devoleena's mother Anima is very irritated with the way Abhijeet is conducting himself as far as her daughter is concerned. "It's disgusting! I got very angry when I saw that. At first, I felt he was treating her like his younger sister and hence said it once. But then he did it again and again, he kept asking for it!”

“When Salman Khan and other contestants said that she should have reacted earlier, I understand that Devoleena thought he's just asking for a kiss in a funny way and hence she ignored it. But later she did react strongly. I have never liked Abhijeet since the time he entered the show."

Devoleena's mother is also not happy with the recent showdown between her daughter and Rashami. She says that she had warned Devo about Rashami even earlier.

However, things may get better inside the house over the next few days, she says. "You never know... they may patch up soon and become friends again," says Anima.

Credit: ETimes