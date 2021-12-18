Bigg Boss 15: Wow! Shamita Shetty encourages Devoleena Bhattacharjee to fight for herself and encourages women empowerment

MUMBAI: Shamita Shetty is one of the strongest contestants of the house as the audiences have loved her game in Bigg Boss 15 as she is a very strong-headed person and she keeps forth her opinions.

Since her stint in Bigg Boss OTT, she has made a very strong fan base for herself and the audiences have loved her game.

The actress is finding it difficult to play the game as she doesn’t have much alliance in the house, she was excited when Raqesh and Neha had entered the house as she already had Rajiv and Vishal by her side.

But then owing to health issues, Raqesh was evicted, Vishal and Neha had to leave mid-way through audience votes.

Since then Shamita had been low emotionally and is unable to play the game and her health is also deteriorating.

One also did see how during the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan also told her that she doesn’t need anyone and that she is strong and she needs to play the game.

But now the actress is fine and is back in the game and is playing the game extremely well and has become a very strong contestant on the show.

The audience has praised her on the show for the way how she has played the game in such a dignified manner.

Now in yesterday’s episode, we did see how Abhijeet’s gestures didn’t go well with Devoleena where in the first instant he told her to kiss him on the cheeks, the second is when he gave her a flying kiss and the third was when he told her that she gave her Weekend Ka Vaar dress because of him.

Devoleena comes and discusses this with the housemates and that’s when Shamita supports her and gives the strength by saying “You are a strong woman and you have a voice of your own, so go and tell him sternly that he shouldn’t be talking to you and should maintain distance from you and you don’t need any one of us.”

Well, Shamita has been applauded for supporting Devoleena and for encouraging her to stand up for the right and fight for herself and she has also stood for women empowerment.

