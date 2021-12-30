Bigg Boss 15: Interesting! Netizens tag Umar Riaz ‘Show Stopper’ of the Bigg Boss house, read WHY

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss contestants have started playing the game in their own ways as the ‘Ticket to Finale’ task began. However, the contestants had already strategised that they are planning on cancelling the task. The ones to run for the ‘Ticket to Finale’ were Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. The ones who planned to cancel the task were Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai who are in the eliminations.

During the first round of the ‘Ticket to Finale Task’, we saw Tejasswi wrapping gifts for Devoleena, Karan wrapping gifts for Nishant, Rashami wrapping gifts for Shamita, and Umar wrapping gifts for Pratik. The latter came as an unexpected thing.

Devoleena created a huge scene after she learned that Abhijit betrayed her and had allied with Karan, Teja, Umar, and Rashami in cancelling the task. Pratik spoke to Umar and thanked him for playing the task for him.

Umar went on to say that he doesn't have to repay him back that he had initially planned to help Shamita. Nishant, Shamita also thanked Umar for helping Pratik This selfless attitude of Umar Riaz is winning hearts.

One of the fans tweeted, “Everyone outside or inside BB house love our champ #UmarRiaz….We watch BB only for him, The reason we watch this season SHOW STOPPER #UMARRIAZ”, while another fan tweeted, “Umar ka dil I must say puree…normal hai yaar woh…camera effect k liye kuch nehi hota use….he gives his best in tasks…SHOW STOPPER UMAR RIAZ.”

Another fan praised his kind gesture, “Umar is such pure soul, he said Pratik I played for you doesn’t mean you need to return the favour in the future, Nishant said Umar why are u so sweet, and Umar smiled, and Gosh how hot he looked #UmarRiaz.”

Umar's genuine concern for everyone during the tasks is winning hearts every day. SHOW STOPPER UMAR RIAZ is trending on Twitter.

