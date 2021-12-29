Bigg Boss 15: Aww! Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz grab netizens’ attention for their lovely friendship

MUMBAI: Nikki Tamboli was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss Season 14. From being the first confirmed sadasya to being the first finalist of the show, the actress surely gave her heart and soul to Bigg Boss, leaving no stone unturned to entertain her fans.

Nikki was never seen complaining or playing any sympathy card despite taking negative comments.

She was named ‘Task queen’ for her terrific performance in whatever task was allocated by Bigg Boss.

Post exiting the Bigg Boss house, Nikki has become a household name and she is in much demand and has been offered a lot of projects.

During her stay in the Bigg Boss house, Nikki got along with almost everyone baring a few.

She was last seen on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 where she was afraid of each and every stunt.

The actress has been following this season of Bigg Boss and she keeps expressing her views on this season.

Umar is a very strong contestant of the show and the audience loves to see him gameplay. But these days he is seen playing along with Rashami and he keeps finding for support in others which hasn’t gone down well with Nikki.

The actress took on to social media and said that “ Umar Come on, play alone na, You can, You are strong enough. We feel bad when you have so much potential to do but then you end up asking support from the housemates”

Well, there is no doubt that Umar can play the game all alone and he doesn’t need anyone’s support.

Mumbai: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, the contenders’ task for the ‘Ticket To Finale’ task continues. Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra got into an argument for the first time. UmRan fans have showered them will all the love. In the previous episode, we saw Bigg Boss asking housemates to discuss mutually and nominate one contestant they want to oust from the Ticket To Finale task and also nominate for eliminations.

Tonight, the fight continued. Umar told Karan that he is constantly around Teja all the time and hence he feels lonely. Later, Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz got into an argument when Teja heard him talking to Abhijit about her and the task. Karan took Umar aside and asked him what is wrong with him.

Umar is hurt because Karan is not supporting him in supporting Rashami or him. Karan tries his best to calm Umar down. He asks Umar to not play for anyone but himself. He asks Umar to focus on himself saying that Rashami can fight her own battles.

Now, UmRan fans have come out in support of the two brothers on the show. While the channel continues to show somewhat hostility between Karan and Umar, UmRan fans are sure that their friendship is stronger than it seems on TV.

One of the fans tweeted, “#UmRan best friends forever…Teja or Rashami….only matters #umran friendship”, while another tweeted, “#UmRan friendship is very pure. They both looked so hurt in this heated conversation. #tejasswiprakash trying her best to break them apart. But #KaranKundrra is mature. He will never support Teja over #UmarRiaz now after that Teja has flipped.

Another tweet stated, “Their convo just proved me right….That I m shipping the right bond….Shipping it for Karan…He is himself shipping it.”

In the latest episode, Karan Kundrra made it clear that his priority will be Umar Riaz and no one else. Karan feels his thought process with Tejasswi doesn't match and hence they should play individually. Unlike what he told Umar about playing together for the remaining days.

