Bigg Boss 15 : Shocking! Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal mend their differences as they team up for the upcoming task

MUMBAI: Umar and Pratik since the beginning of the show only never got along with each other and the two were always at loggerheads.

Though the two are very strong contestants of the house and are playing the game well, the two always keep fighting to have differences of opinions.

The two have a massive fan following and are seen as the top two finalists of the show.

In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will announce the ticket to finale task where Shamita, Pratik, Nishant, and Devoleena become the contenders for playing the task, and the others as usual have to support the housemate they would want to see as the finalist of the show.

The contestants would have to make gifts and then the shopkeeper would have to decide if they would reject or accept the gift, if the rejected then the person is not safe and if they accept it then they would win the final task and become the VIP member and the finalist of the show.

Now surprisingly during the task, Umar will support Pratik and will help him in making the gifts, whereas Teja would be with Devoleena, Karan with Nishant and Rashami with Shamita.

Watching Umar and Pratik together doing a task is a treat for all Bigg Boss fans as these two are the favorite of the audiences and the netizens did want to see them playing together and finally, it has happened.

Well, the two play cordially without having a fight and thus prove that during task foes can also be cordial and help each other.

