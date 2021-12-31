Bigg Boss 15 : Kya Baat Hai! Ace music composers Anu Malik and Shekhar Ravjiani to grace the weekend ka vaar episode alongside Salman Khan

MUMBAI: The Weekend Ka Vaar episode has arrived and the host Salman Khan is all set to take on the contestants for their behavior for this week.

We have seen a huge change in the game this season wherefrom the Bottom 6 contestants, contestants were eliminated from the show, which shocked the audiences, and then the new wild card entries were introduced.

The wild cards also couldn’t do anything new for the show and the TRP didn’t increase.

This week a lot has happened on the show from Umar and Karan’s friendship fading away to the contestant canceling the ticket to the finale task.

The weekend ka vaar episode has arrived and Salman is all set to take the case of the contestants and it will be interesting to see who would get praised and would face the froth of his anger.

As we all know that during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode every weekend some of the other celebrities come on the show and have a fun interaction with host Salman Kahn and the contestants of the show.

This weekend one would see ace music directors Anu Malik and Shekhar Ravjiani coming on the episode, where they will be interacting with Salman Khan and will have some fun sessions with the contestants.

We had earlier reported that Jannat Zubair, Siddarth Nigam, Palak Tiwari, Bharti, and Harsh will be also becoming on the show.

Seems like the new year's special episode is going to be exciting which will be filled with a lot of entertainment.

Well, even an elimination would be taking place and one of the contestants would be saying goodbye to the show.

