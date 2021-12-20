Bigg Boss 15: Kya Baat Hai! Katrina Kaif’s Mehndi has a Bigg Boss connection

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding was one of the most talked-about weddings of B-town, the couple had kept their relationship a secret and finally tied the knot on 9th December 2021.

Their fans were excited to see the couple together and were waiting for their photos to come out and once the couple shared the photos the excitement of the fans went to another level.

Netizens went on to scrutinize every picture of the couple and one of them found a Bigg Boss connection in her Mehndi, the fans shared the photo on social media and circled an eye on her hand which apparently according to the fan looked like the eyes of Bigg Boss.

He shared the picture and captioned it saying “Vicky‘s name can’t be seen on her but Bigg Boss eyes are seen.”

The fans have clearly gone into the depth of the photo and have spotted the eyes of Bigg Boss and one must say in finding Vishal’s name they spotted this connection of Bigg Boss.

Well, one must say that the fans are so mesmerized with the photos of Katrina and Vicky that they are coming out with the funny things out of their photos.

