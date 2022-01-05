Bigg Boss 15 : Lovely! Asim Riaz comes out in support of his brother Umar Riaz appeals to fans to vote for him as he was instigated by the opposite person

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz has a huge fan following. The model-actor came into the limelight after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. He bagged the runner-up position.

He was one of the most popular contestants, and today, he is ruling in the hearts of the audiences. Whether it is his music video or any new announcement, fans get super excited. The young lad keeps trending on social media.

There are days where the actor keeps trending online for no apparent reason, but that’s the way his fans show love and support.

Post Bigg Boss, he worked on a couple of music videos and impressed viewers with his performance. Asim is quite active on social media. He regularly treats his fans and followers by sharing posts.

These days Asim is grabbing the headlines as his elder brother Umar is locked in the Bigg Boss 15 house and is doing exceptionally well and the fans are loving the way he is playing the game.

Often during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, we have seen how Umar has been targeted by Salman Khan many times compared to his brother Asim.

In yesterday’s episode, we did see how Umar got aggressive in the task and charged towards Pratik in an aggressive way which didn’t go down well with Bigg Boss and the makers of the show.

Bigg Boss told Umar that after so many warnings also he didn’t listen and just a week before the finale he doesn’t want to take any decision and hence he is leaving the decision the audience of the show, now they would vote for Umar if he has to stay in the house or should he be eliminated from the show.

Umar’s younger brother Asim has come out in his support and he took on to social media and appealed to the fans to vote for his brother, he said “My twitter account is having some problem so won’t be able to tweet, All am saying guys is please vote for Umar because it was another contestant in the house who had instigated Umar and then Umar reacted to that”.

Well, no Umar’s fate will be decided on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode where the audience will vote for him if he has to continue to be in the game or no.

What do you think would be the audience’s decision would Umar be in the house or would he get eliminated?

