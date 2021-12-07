Bigg Boss 15: Must Read! Asim Riaz’s girlfriend and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana finally breaks her silence on Rashami and Umar’s relationship

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana has enthralled her fans with her music videos. She was already a popular name in the Punjabi entertainment industry, but post Bigg Boss 13, her fame escalated to another level.

Himanshi continues to grab eyeballs thanks to her recently released track and equation with Asim Riaz.

During her stint in Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi developed a close bond with Asim. Their fans love their chemistry.

In fact, fans were so in love with their chemistry that they even coined the hashtag #AsiManshi for them, and this new name has been trending since.

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated on her whereabouts.

As we all know, Bigg Boss 15 is currently on air and Asim’s brother Umar has been a contestant of the show since day one. Just a week ago, Rashami Desai entered the show as a wild card, and since then, fans have been talking about Umar and Rashami’s chemistry.

Himanshi recently said that post Bigg Boss 13, they all had partied together and they developed a thick bond of friendship, which still continuess. She did say that there is nothing brewing between Umar and Rashami and she doesn’t know what else to say about it.

Well, there is no doubt that Rashami and Umar’s bond is being loved in the Bigg Boss house and fans would love to see them in a relationship.

