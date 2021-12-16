Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Bigg Boss 15 ex - contestant Vishal Kotian finally reveals who he is supporting in the game Sahmita Shetty or Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: Vishal Kotian was one of the strongest contestants on the show, and his eviction had shocked the audiences as he was a player who deserved to reach the finale. He was the only contestant who played the show in the right way.

He was entertaining the audiences and tried to build true relationships in the house, be it a brother-sister bond with Shamita or his friendship with Tejasswi.

One can definitely say that if he was in the house today, he would have rocked it and the game would have belonged to him. But unfortunately, he was eliminated from the show.

His eviction had come as a surprise to many as he was definitely playing the game and all the planning and plotting was happening and in the true sense he was playing the game.

As we said before Vishal always had a close association with Tejasswi and Shamita and now he has come out and revealed who he is supporting.

The actor in a video released by the channel as come out and said that “ The ticket to finale task as began and if I was inside the house, then I only would have won the ticket to finale as I was the first one to go from the forest area to the main house and then from the Non – VIP members he was the first one to become the VIP members through a task. Whom do I support in the ticket to the final task Teja or Shamita, when I was in the house I had promised someone that I will stand by them no matter what and now it’s the time to live up to the promise. My support is with Tejasswi as she is just like me who is playing the game from the mind just like me and she is leader, don’t lose the task and win the Ticket the finale task and become the finalist of the show”

Well, there is no doubt that Tejasswi is playing the game very well and now she is coming out as a strong contestant who has all the potential to win the show.

