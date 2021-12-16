SHOCKING! Bigg Boss 15: Tejaswi Prakash’s Brother unfollows Karan’s Sister! Trouble in family Paradise?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss House is known for its Drama, rivalry, friendships but also the couples that meet in the house and fall in love. Some last, some don’t. The latest Couple in Bigg Boss is Karan Kundra and Tejaswi Prakash. And they have gained a massive amount of fan following, the fans call them #TejRan. And over time their families have also shown their support. But all does not seem well between Karan And Tejaswi recently.

On Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra and Tejaswini Prakash find trouble in paradise. Fans recently slammed Karan Kundrra for a fight they had. Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra have been discussing Tejaswi Prakash on the show, which Salman Khan brought to her attention on Weekend Ka Vaar.

Everybody is doing their best to play a good game considering the tough ticket for the finale. Karan Kundra told the actress to go f**k herself on the spur of the moment. Karan Kundra's actions left TejRan fans in a state of anger.

Rashami Desai is generally blamed for creating too many problems for the couple. A few fans noticed that Meenu Kundrra, Karan Kundra's elder sister who lives in the United States, liked some hate tweets about Tejasswi Prakash. The fans called her out for it. Later, Tejaswi’s brother Pratik unfollowed her on social media.

Karan Kundra's brother-in-law Gaurav Malhotra has tweeted that things are fine and fans do not need to worry.

He tweeted, "Mein in chhoti chhoti ladaiyon mein nahin believe karta. I continue to follow many people- including PGW. Life dekhi hui hai bhai meinen aur KK ne bhi ikatthe. We would even help people who have hurt us in the past. That has given us so many blessings that I can’t even describe." This means that he does not believe in such petty fights. He said he continues to follow the fans, including Pratik Wayagankar.

This gesture from him was greatly appreciated by Tejran fans. Pratik Wayagankar has said that his family does not object to their relationship, and things will be seen as they unfold.

