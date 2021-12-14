Bigg Boss 15 : OMG! Check out the nominated contestants for this week

MUMBAI: Since the entry of the wild cards on the show, the dynamics of the Bigg Boss house have changed.

We did see last week during the nomination task we did see how Rakhi became the first finalist of the show and the rest of the contestants were nominated as they couldn’t win the task.

In the upcoming episode once again they would be a task where they the contestant would have to fight for the ticket to finale task and would have to save themselves from nominations.

Now as per sources, it seems that Pratik, Shamita, Devoleena and Rashami are the contenders for the ticket to finale task and the four will be will playing the task where one of them would become the finalist of the show.

And the nomatinted contestants for the week are Ritish, Abhijeet and Rajiv how they have been nomaited is still unknown.

Seems like Ritish and Abhijeet would be in the danger zone as Rajiv is liked by the audience, and he does entertain a lot.

This is the first time wild card entries Ritish and Abhijeet have been nominated and seems like one them would say good bye to the show on the weekend ka vaar episode.

Well, who according to you from these do you think would be eliminated?

Do let us know in the comments below.

