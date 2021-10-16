Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Fans ask if it's WWE as contestants GET VIOLENT

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is currently one of the most popular reality shows. Season 15 is currently on air and the drama is on in full swing.

The show has been making headlines for the ugly fights. It seems the contestants have stooped to a new low. They are seen fighting like rowdies. In one of the videos that is doing the rounds on social media, Tejasswi Prakash is being treated by Umar Riaz, as she injures her finger; while in another video, Donal Bisht has crape bandage wrapped on her hand. Many of them even feel that someone will get severely injured before the show's end. Not just violence, contestants are seen abusing one another.

ALSO READ: INTERESTING! Bigg Boss 15: Anusha Dandekar getting paid a hefty amount for a face-off with ex-boyfriend Karan Kundrra?

In another promo that is doing the rounds on social media, contestants are falling on each other! In the video, Karan Kundrra is seen pushing his co-contestants and Shamita Shetty gets scissor to cut fabric. While some viewers are having great laugh, many of them are not happy with the same. They are asking if it is Bigg Boss or WWE! While a few slammed Karan Kundrra, some of them praised him for his swag.

Check out a few tweets here.

Tommorrow Promo..



OMG this fight will break all the records of bigg boss.. Too Much!!#BB15 pic.twitter.com/8WAYNfJNMC — Rubiology (@ItsRubiology) October 14, 2021

Rubiology: Tommorrow Promo..OMG this fight will break all the records of bigg boss.. Too Much!!#BB15.

Abiha: They took the theme way too seriously. And Bigg Boss bhi inka WWE lite rokne ke bajaye commentary kar rahe hain waah. @PratikFanAlways: Kk's wresting is more entertaining than all the wrestlers of WWE combined.

Maiytri: This is actually hilarious, keeping aside the violence (which is not okay) but otherwise #KaranIsTheBoss too much crazy pack! Missing live feed on Fri Sat Sun.

Ahmed Malik: Presenting To You. WWE Heavy Weight Champion #KaranKundrra. @Mirsaera: I agree this is not good for #biggboss15 its not fun watching anymore all that fights.

What’s your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Check out Mahhi Vij’s shocking reply to Karan Kundrra after his tiff with her husband Jay Bhanushali

CREDIT: FILMIBEAT