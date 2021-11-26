Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Harsh Limbachiyaa taunts Karan Kundra, "Your ugly fights scare away guests", Kundra thanks Bigg Boss 15 for increasing his patience

MUMBAI: In the Bigg Boss 15 episode that aired last night, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya announced three eliminations and conducted a special task. From the moment they entered the house to do a live commentary of a fun task, Bharti and Harsh's humor was on point.

While Karan was trying to ignore the bottom five contestants, who were expected to grab the attention of the Top 5, Haarsh threw a hilarious punch at Karan.

In terms of task rules, the 'Bottom 5' contestants were required to grab as much attention from the 'Top 5' as possible. They had to evoke a reaction from the 'Top 5'. Among the bottom five players, three - Umar, Rajiv, and Vishal Kotian - used every outrageous trick in the book to get attention from the top players.

Karan, who was making tea in the kitchen area, was trying to ignore Umar and Rajiv, thanking Bigg Boss for expanding his patience level. When Haarsh heard this, he sarcastically said, "Haan Bhai aise patience level badhi hai ke main guests ko ladd ke wapas bhej deta hoon.".

In case you missed it, Bharti and Harsh walked into the WKV episode last weekend to promote their new game show. As a result of the task, Pratik and Karan Kundrra fought heavily. While the rest of the housemates tried to calm them down, they refused to listen. Karan continued to fight with Pratik aggressively. The fight got out of hand when they started fighting near the glass wall where Bharti and Harsh were on the other side. After getting scared, the couple immediately left the house, ending their promotion midway.

During the episode, three strong competitors were evicted -- Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian, and Neha Bhasin -- while Rajiv Adatia and Umar Riaz were crowned the winners. When Jay, Vishal, and Neha were evicted, the entire house was in tears.

The evictions will hopefully prove to be quite the turn of events of Bigg Boss 15’ TRP’s. This week Rashmi Desai, Rakhi Sawant, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee will also enter as Wild Cards.

