AUDIENCE VERDICT! Have the makers of Bigg Boss 15 been biased, bent rules, and encouraged physical viloence?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 is one of the most loved and cherished reality shows on television, and the current season did well in its initial days but later saw a dip in TRPs.

The makers of the show are trying their best to bring in new twists and turns by introducing new tasks and wild cards.

One of the main rules of the Bigg Boss house is no violence. If people have been violent, they have been eliminated from the show.

In Bigg Boss OTT, Zeeshan was eliminated in no time when he pushed Pratik. Kushal was eliminated from season 7 when he got physical with Andy. Last season, Vikas got eliminated from the show when he pushed Arshi into the pool.

But in this season, since the beginning of the show, the contestants were violent during tasks and fights.

Initially, Jay was violent. Then we saw Karan pinning down Pratik, and yesterday also, we saw Pratik and Umar pushing each other and getting physical. In spite of that, Bigg Boss and the makers haven't taken any decision to eliminate or even punish the contestants.

This has been a debate and point of conversation outside the house where viewers do feel that the show has bent many rules and ignored the violence rule in the house.

The audience has spoken about what they feel about this season, the makers, and Salman Khan not talking about violence in the house.

Nidhi Shah: The show, in the beginning, was doing very well, but then, the content dropped and the show became boring, as the contestants weren't doing anything. It is high time the makers bring in some twists and make this show interesting or else it can result in it going off-air.

Rishi Khanna: There is no doubt that this season has been biased toward many contestants as a lot of violence is happening in the house. The makers of the show haven't taken any action against them or given a warning also. It is quite strange as in the previous seasons, we have seen how even if something small had happened, there was an elimination.

Kabir Khan: The show is definitely biased and has bent a lot of rules. The contestants have been taking things for granted.

Anupama Shah: Earlier, Bigg Boss used to be very strict with the rules of the house and used to eliminate any contestants who used to get into physical violence and or at least they used to get punished. But this season is so easy going, and the contestants have pushed and hit others but are still on the show. There is no doubt that Bigg Boss encouraged viloence and didn't stop the contestants.

Rhea Saren: This season of Bigg Boss is so different from the other season as so many rules were changed for the contestants of the show especially when it came to the viloence. Whether it was Jay, Umar, Simba, or Karan, no one was eliminated from the show after indulging in massive fights. This has been the drawback of the show. As the rules changed, it made the audience think about what is happening. The Tejran angle also spoiled the entire content of the show.

Well, there is no doubt that this season has been very different in terms of rules.

