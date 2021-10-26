Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Rajiv Adatia tells Ieshaan Sehgal that he looks STUPID outside due to THIS REASON

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 is currently making headlines for multiple reasons as the drama is on in full swing.

Former model Rajiv Adatia is the first wild card entry on Bigg Boss 15. He started shaking up the dynamics on the show as soon as he entered the house. Rajiv has tried his best to hamper bonds between his Rakhi sister Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian. He also warned his longtime friend Ieshaan Sehgal against getting closer to Miesha Iyer.

In the recent episode, Rajiv confronted Ieshaan and told him that his family did not approve of his and Miesha’s bond on the show. “Let me tell you that it’s a big No-No,” Rajiv said after asking Ieshaan to think about what his mother and sister thought about Miesha. He also told Ieshaan, “You came on this show for a reason. What are you doing in the show?" Ieshaan replied, "I thought I wouldn't sustain in this show."

To this, Rajiv said, "I am sorry, I am not going to listen to you. I know you for a long time now, you can't fall in love in three days. I do not expect this from you Ieshaan. You are like love love love every time. You look stupid outside. You are creating the opposite image that you wanted to create." He also added, “Kitni jhuthi kasmein khata hai tu. (You are taking false vows here) Let me tell you, it's a bit no no. You cannot rely on anyone here. You know what promises you made outside."

