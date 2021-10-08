Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Umar Riaz demolishes Afsana Khan when she says, "Tu doctory kar"; takes a stand for doctors

MUMBAI: It’s the end of the first week of Bigg Boss 15, and the house has already seen a lot. From friends becoming foes and vice versa to the Junglewasis making life difficult for Gharwasis, the show has shown a lot of twists and turns. A lot has been spoken about the contestants and their game plan in the show.

Many ex Bigg Boss contestants are seen cheering for Umar Riaz like Prince Narula, Himanshi Khurana, Asim Riaz and more. One such thing which made heads turn was Umar Riaz shutting up Afsana Khan who commented on his profession.

In a recent argument where singer Afsana Khan was seen picking an unnecessary fight with Umar and asking him to leave and continue his “doctory”. This made Umar fume with anger, who lashed out on the latter. He gave her a befitting reply stating, “Don’t you dare talk about my profession and mismatch my statements. While you were sitting at home doing nothing, I used to go out at the front line working, serving the people of my country during the pandemic."

This impressed a lot of viewers of the show as they came out in support of Umar and slammed Afsana for the same.

The speciality of this season is that no one can actually predict what is going to happen next and the jungle theme being a cherry on the cake. Nevertheless, one such contestant who has grabbed limelight with his witty one-liners and good looks and capability of taking stand for himself is Umar Riaz.

Umar Riaz, who won hearts with his grand entry on Bigg Boss 15 premier night, also received compliments and well wishes from host Salman Khan.