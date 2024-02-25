Bigg Boss 15’s Umar Riaz opens up about supporting his brother Asim Riaz through post-breakup phase

MUMBAI: Everyone was shocked to know earlier this year that prominent celebrity couple Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz had broken up. Religious disagreements emerged as one of the main causes of the couple's problems, although there were other factors as well. The pair had a large fan base and questioned what went wrong. Now, Umar Riaz, Asim Riaz's brother, spoke about the split and how he supported his brother through the trying times.

Umar Riaz stated in an interview, "Mujhe ayesa lagta hain ki, bolte hain na dil toh bachha hain ji. Jab aapko pyaar hota hain, phir na aap karte kya ho, aapka religion kya hain, apki family kya hain, apka desh kya hain... sab bhul jate ho aap. Aap nahi dekhte hain ki apne maa-baap kya sochenge, aap bolte ho ki aap saath mein ho. (When you are in love, you don't see each other's religion, family, country, and everything else... You just say that you are together)

Finding the right person is really difficult; like God says na, he made you in pairs, but God has also said that if you are not happy, you can divorce him or her, right? That means jo pehla huya wahi hain ye pair, you never know. You are made in pairs, but with the right person, you will have to find. He will make you meet people tabhhi toh free will diya huya na taa ki aap jano kisiko. (You have the free will to meet people and know them)."

He also mentioned how simple it is for individuals to fall in love with reality TV. "Wahi huya ki ek show mein kisike liye feelings aana bohot asan ho jata hai, aap itne pressure mein hote ho, phir bahar aake bhi laga ki nahi, ye khali andar ke liye nahi tha, ye bahar ke liye bhi hain. (It's easy to catch feelings for someone on a show; you are already under a lot of pressure when you come out and realize that it was not just for the sake of the show, but it's real)."

The Bigg Boss 15 participant also thinks that a person develops both spiritually and personally over time. He continued, "Toh wo ek journey chalti rahi, aur saath mein jyase meine kaha ki spiritual journey bhi hoti hain. So, together, in the end, they must have decided that there are certain differences between them. They must have decided that it's best for them to part. It's important to leave on a happy note as respect is important."

In the interview, the Bigg Boss 15 participant backed his brother Asim Riaz after his breakup with Himanshi, saying that although his brother was pouting, he was relieved that at least he had found love. He stated, "He is very emotional, and I am like you had a heartbreak, at least you have a heart, I forgot how to love."

He added that no matter how much you support a person, it takes time to recover from heartbreak as there are memories of so many years together. However, he feels heartbreak post-thirty is different as you already have so much to take care of.

