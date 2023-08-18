Wow! Umar Riaz finally reveals and talks about his upcoming projects

MUMBAI: Umar Riaz was one of the strongest contestants on the show. Since day one, he was loved by the audience.

His friendship with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash was much spoken about.

Umar grabbed the headlines for his continued fights with Pratik as the two never got along with each other.

But then he was eliminated from the show just two weeks before the finale and the fans were disappointed as they wanted to see him in the finale.

Post, the show Umar reached stardom, and his fan following reached to another level.

After that, Umar has been low and he doesn't do much for work and the fans miss watching him on screen.

Recently while interacting with the media Umar spoke about his upcoming project and said that " No work is small or big and soon my new music video will be launched soon and I have only written the song and hope the fans like it as I need their support"

Well, it's been a long time since Umar has done any project and the fans are missing him.

Umar's game in Bigg Boss was loved by the audience and today he has a massive fan following who keep bestowing a lot of love and support on him.

Recently, his name has popped up for the reality show Lock up but he came out and denied his participation.

