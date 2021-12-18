Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Bashes Ritesh for disrespecting Rakhi Sawant!

MUMBAI: Salman Khan will lose his cool at Rakhi Sawant's husband, Ritesh, in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15. There are times when he has spoken disrespectfully to Rakhi, and he would highlight those instances. Salman Khan is seen in the promo of the episode warning Ritesh not to speak disrespectfully to Rakhi, otherwise, he would have to pay a heavy price.

Salman Khan said, "Ritesh, aap yeh dikhaana chahte ho ki aap Rakhi par hukumat karte ho, tameez hai? Rakhi se aisi badtameezi se baat ki toh aapke liye achha nahi hoga." . While Ritesh is seen sitting quietly, Rakhi gets emotional and bows her head.

Next, Abhijeet Bichukale nominates Devoleena Bhattacharjee to go behind the Bigg Boss 15 jail. He argues that she failed the test of their friendship. She asks him when and where she failed to stay true to their friendship. Devoleena gets angry and is seen telling Abhijeet, 'chappal uthaake tujhe maarungi'leaving the latter shocked. Pratik Sehajpal and others are seen pulling Devoleena behind.

Devoleena is also seen losing her mind at Rashami Desai as the latter had made a statement in a recent episode, "Agar ugli dogi toh haant toh pakdega he' after Bhichukale demaneded a kiss from Devoleena. Devoleena tells her, 'aisa laafa lagaungi na' .

Devoleena will also tell Rashami that she needs some or the other 'tattu' in every season. Rashami gets angry at her and says that she doesn't need anyone but it is clearly seen that Devoleena is insecure about her.

