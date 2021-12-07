Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! Abhijeet Bichukale says that Devoleena Bhattacharjee will fall in love with him

MUMBAI: The entire dynamics of the game changed with the entry of the wild cards, as they have spiced things up.

We have already seen how the contestants have been divided into VIP and non-VIPs and pitted against each other.

Abhijeet Bichukale, who has entered the house as a wild card, has already made headlines outside the house.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: Must Read! Asim Riaz’s girlfriend and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana finally breaks her silence on Rashami and Umar’s relationship )

Last week, we did see him having a major fight with Shamita Shetty. He then created a ruckus during the weekend ka vaar.

During the live feed, Abhijeet was seen talking to Devoleena where he told her with full confidence that she will fall in love with him very soon.

The actress asks him which kind of love he is talking about? Is it sisterly love?

To which, Abhijeet said that that she will see in the coming days. But he said it with confidence.

Devoleena is shocked and she doesn’t know how to react but takes it sportingly.

Well, it will be interesting to see what will happen in the upcoming episode.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.