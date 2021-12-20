Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! Check out the nominated contestants for this week

MUMBAI: Since the entry of the wild cards on the show, the dynamics of the Bigg Boss house have changed.

Last week a lot of things happened in the house, especially this week belonging to Devoleena as she had maximum fights with everyone in the house.

In the beginning, she had fights with her best friend Rashami then with Abjijeet leading to Nishant and the fights were major ones.

The fights were really ugly and many nasty things were said to each other which were a point of discussion during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

A new week has begun in the Bigg Boss house and in the beginning itself, Bigg Boss announced the ticket to the finale task, and the one person who would win this task would join Rakhi Sawant as the finalist of the show.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Bigg Boss gets an extension; the finale of the show will take place on THIS date)

There is no idea as to who won the ticket to the finale task, but the nominated contestants for this week are:

1 Devoleena Bhattacharjee

2. Umar Riaz

3. Nishant Bhat

4. Shamita Shetty

5. Pratik Sehajpal

This week also the audience will get to see a lot of twists and turns beginning with Nishant and Pratik’s friendship fading away to Devoleena expressing her feelings for Pratik.

Well, this time all the tough contestants have been nominated and it would be difficult to say who would be eliminated and who would continue to play the game.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.