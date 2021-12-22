Bigg boss 15 : Shocking! Karan Kundrra to quit the show as he part ways with Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is one of the strongest and loved contestants of Bigg Boss and the actor since the first – two weeks made a name and mark for himself on the show.

But since the whole Tejasswi – Karan angel as began the actor’s game has fallen down and all the guests who have come on the show have also given him the same feedback.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, we have seen how Salman also hinted to him that since the two weeks of the show had begun he had the potential to reach the finale but now the spark is not seen in him anymore.

Karan in return promised that he would give his hundred percent to the show and would bounce back very soon.

The actor has finally bounced back and from the past few weeks he has been given his best in the game and his finally back to planning and plotting.

This week we did see how Bigg Boss had announced the second ticket to finale task where all the contestants gave their hundred percent.

The contenders of the task were Karan, Tejasswi, Abhijeet, and Rashami and this is the first task that Karan and Tejasswi are pitted against each other and the problems have begun to show in their relationship.

( ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Crack in Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship as they have a massive fight )

In the upcoming episode, we will see Karan and Tejasswi having a huge fight and the two will decide to part ways.

During the live feed, we have seen how Tejasswi said that she wants to play the game alone like how she was playing in the initial days.

On the other hand, Karan feels that Tejasswi doesn’t believe him and she is not trusting Devoleena and Rakhi Sawant.

During, the live feed Karan would be discussing with Nishant that he would want to quit the show now as he cannot play the game anymore as his relationship is getting hampered and now she is so hurt that he cannot trust anyone.

Nishant tells him not to take any decision in haste as he is a very strong player of the show and he has the potential to reach the finale of the show and become the winner of the show.

Well, seems like Karan is in no mood to play the game.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Nishant Bhatt refuses to support Vishal Kotian for the captaincy task, says “I don’t trust you anymore”)