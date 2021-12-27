Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! Karan, Umar, Tejasswi, Abhijeet, and Rashami are the nominated contestants for this week

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 is just two weeks away from the finale, and the contestants are going all out and giving their hundred percent to reach the finale.

Bigg Boss announced the ticket to finale task many days ago, where all the contestants gave their best, but in the end, Rakhi won the task and became the finalist of the show.

Post that, the next ticket to finale tasks were canceled by the contestants as they couldn’t complete it.

Now once again, Bigg Boss announced the ticket to the finale task. After playing the task, the contenders are Pratik, Nishant, Devoleena, and Shamita. They would be playing the finale task, and one of them would become a finalist.

Thus, the nominated contestants for this week are Rashami, Abhijeet, Karan, Teja, and Umar.

Well, all the nominated contestants are strong personalities of the show and have played their game well. They deserve to be in the show and reach the finale.

It will be very tough for the audiences to choose their favourite contestant and to save them.

