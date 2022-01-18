Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! Pratik Sehajpal catches Shamita Shetty’s hand, a protective brother Rajiv Adatia tells him to leave her hand

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 is just two weeks away from its finale and the contestants are going all out in the show.

The one thing that has always remained constant on the show is the unity of the Bigg Boss OTT contestants Shamita, Pratik, and Nishant.

The three have remained friends since Bigg Boss OTT days and that continues in the Bigg Boss Season 15, in the previous episodes, we have seen how the three supported each other and stood as each other’s pillars of strength.

In yesterday’s episode, we did see how Shamita tried to sort things with Nishant and also apologized to him if she has ever hurt him, we also saw how she stood by Pratik in every fight and task.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Crack in Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship as they have a massive fight )

During the live feed, Pratik in a fun way held Shamita’s hand and when Rajiv saw this as a protective brother, he told him to leave her hand and both Pratik and Shamita burst into laughter.

Well, there is no doubt that the Bigg Boss OTT contestants have been standing still strong in the game and have all the potential to become the finalist of the show and have proved that they deserve to be on the show.

We hope that the friendship also continues post the show is over.

For more news and updates on television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.