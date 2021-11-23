Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal get into a physical fight

MUMBAI: Umar and Pratik since the beginning of the show only never got along with each other and the two were always at loggerheads.

In the previous episodes we've seen how Umar and Pratik kept fighting and never got along with each other.

In the upcoming episode once again the two will get into a massive fight. Pratik will be seen saying that he cannot be friends with someone and doesn’t take the name of the contestants.

But Umar thinks that he is taking a dig at him and lashes out at him to a point where they abuse each other and get into a massive fight.

Umar pushes Pratik and he too pushes him back and the two get into a physical fight.

The other housemates try to control them and Umar warns Pratik to be in his limits and he tells her that how much he respects a mother he respects sisters too.

The fight gets really ugly and its gets difficult to control them as the fights go out of control.

Well, it seems like the fight between Umar and Pratik won’t calm down anytime soon and the fight is going to go a long way.

