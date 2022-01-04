Bigg Boss 15 : Shocking! Voot uploads Umar Riaz’s two-minute journey video, fans suspect his eviction to take place soon

MUMBAI: Umar Riaz is one of the strongest contestants of the show and since day one his game has been liked by the audiences.

His friendship with Karan Kundrra as set an example in the house that on reality shows also true friendships can be made.

Umar has always grabbed the headlines for his fights with Pratik as the two never got along since the beginning of the show and were always at loggerheads with each other.

Umar has always been warned by Bigg Boss and Salman Khan to not get physical in the show as his aggression is way too much. But seems like Umar has not taken these warnings seriously.

In today’s episode once again, Umar will get physical with Pratik and will push him to the ground and thus Bigg Boss will take action against the doctor where he will eliminate him from the show but before he left he would ask Pratik what does he want should Umar stay in the game or should he be eliminated.

Pratik replies that he doesn’t want Umar to be out and he should be in the game, hence Bigg Boss tells Umar that his punishment would be decided on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Fans have observed that Voot the OTT platform where Bigg Boss streams as uploaded a 2-minute journey of Umar in the house and that is worrying them as they feel that the actor soon will be eliminated from the show, or else why would his only journey video be uploaded.

The audience does know that Salman does have a problem with Umar and almost all weekend he has picked on him and made him hear for his behavior and the fans are dam dead sure that he would be evicted from the show on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Well, Umar is a strong player and he deserves to be the finale of the show but since he has broken one of the most important rules of the house that too just a week before the finale, this action would be taken against him.

What do you think would Umar be eliminated from the house or would he get a chance and reach the finale as he has won the ticket to finale task.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.