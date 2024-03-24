Bigg Boss 15 star Pratik Sehajpal REVEALS receiving a gift from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan

When Pratik thought back on his time in the Bigg Boss house, he recalled a moment from BB 15 when Salman Khan kindly handed him his own shirt. Pratik discussed how Salman Khan inspires him as a person in addition to an actor in an interview with a well-known news portal.
Pratik

MUMBAI: The popular Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15 contestant Pratik Sehajpal recently opened up about his love for Bollywood actor Salman Khan. When Pratik thought back on his time in the Bigg Boss house, he recalled a moment from BB 15 when Salman Khan kindly handed him his own shirt.

Pratik discussed how Salman Khan inspires him as a person in addition to an actor in an interview with a well-known news portal. He praised Salman's on-screen presence and off-screen performances, citing 'Tere Naam' and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' as two films that especially connected with him.

Regarding the prospect of working with Salman Khan, Pratik expressed his excitement about working with the Bollywood superstar, mentioning the favorable reviews he has obtained about him. Pratik acknowledged that Salman Khan is the only person who can play characters like Chulbul Pandey from the 'Dabangg' series, but he said he would be open to playing roles similar to them and would add his own distinct style to them.

Ultimately, Pratik Sehajpal is excited about the possibility of working with the celebrity in the future because of his love for Salman Khan, which goes beyond his acting abilities to include his whole persona and personal experience.

