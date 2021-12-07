Bigg Boss 15 : What! Bigg Boss ex-contestant Vidhi Pandya questions Salman Khan on why Umar Riaz’s profession is always been questioned says “ He is come here to play the game and his profession shouldn’t be brought up for which someone has worked so har

MUMBAI: Umar Riaz is one of the strongest contestants of the house and the fans love watching his game especially the friendship between the trio Karan, Umar, and Tejasswi.

If one did notice that Umar has been always pulled up by Salman Khan during the weekend ka vaar and his profession has always been on target where the host does call him a violent doctor and all, not only the host at the time even the contestants are seen targeting him for his profession.

Post the weekend ka vaar episode we have seen how many celebrities have come out and spoken about it, that’s it so wrong to question his profession and especially by the host of the show.

The latest celebrity to speak about this is none other than Bigg Boss 15 ex-contestant Vidhi Pandya where she took on to social media and said “ I don’t understand why Umar’s profession is been brought up every now and then? BB15 main game khelne aya hai na ki docotari karne. The profession shouldn’t be brought up like this for which a person has worked so hard, sending positive energies to Umar”

Well, not only Vidhi but they have been several people who have come out and supported the doctor and said how wrong it was to question his profession.

Vidhi was eliminated within two weeks of the show as the housemates had voted her out, she was in talks to come back in the house but then things didn’t work out.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.