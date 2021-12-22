Bigg Boss 15: What! Rakhi Sawant and Pratik Sehajpal are shocked that because of a task Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash broke their relationship

MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi are two strong contestants of the show and the two are loved by the audience for the way they play the game and as a couple, they feel they are too cute for each other.

The fans have given them a cute #hashtag name #Tejran, the viewers do not like it when they have a fight with each other.

Karan was a very strong player in the game during the beginning of the show and post getting into a relationship with Tejasswi he had somewhere lost the plot but after the warning of Salman Khan, the actor was seen back in action in a couple of two weeks.

In between we did see how Karan did go against Tejasswi and was seen supporting Umar in the arguments she had with him and the viewers thought this would be the end of their relationship but then the two sorted their differences and were back again.

ALSO READ :Bigg Boss 15: High voltage Drama! Shamita Shetty calls Abhijit Bhichukale ‘STUPID’ for THIS reason )

Now once again a drift has been created between Karan and Tejasswi during the task where Karan told Teja that it’s a shame that she doesn’t trust him and is trusting an outsider and that now this relationship is over and the two will play an individual game.

The housemates seem to be in a shocking state as the two broke their relationship because of a task.

During the live feed, Pratik was seen telling Devoleena that he is in shock and he can’t believe that people are breaking a relationship so easily for a task.

Rakhi was also seen telling that finally, the audience came to know that their love was fake and the truth is finally out.

Well, what do you think is Karan and Tejasswi’s relationship fake?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.