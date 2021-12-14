Bigg Boss 15: Wow! BB8 finalist Pritam Singh talks about Karan’s game, says “He has a lot of potential but has lost the plot due to love; he will bounce back soon”

MUMBAI: Pritam Singh was one of the most loved and celebrated contestants of Bigg Boss Season 8. His friendship with Gautam, Puneet, and Praneet was talked about and they were called the P3G gang.

Pritam’s game was liked by the audience and the RJ was the finalist of the show, but during the finale, he walked out with a briefcase.

The ace RJ has been following the current season.

Recently, during an interaction with the media, Pritam talked about Karan Kundrra’s game where he said that the actor was doing well on the show but his game dropped because of love.

Pritam further said that he has a lot of potential to play the game and become a finalist. Slowly, he is coming back into the game.

(ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Bigg Boss gets an extension; the finale of the show will take place on THIS date )

Well, there is no doubt that Karan was a very strong contestant and is slowly rising back in the game.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Aww…Netizens trend ‘JANTA Demands Shamita’ on social media after Salman Khan calls her a ‘SELF MADE WOMAN’ on Bigg Boss 15!)