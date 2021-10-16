BIGG BOSS 15: Wow! Bhuvan Bam to grace the Weekend Ka Vaar episode along with Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 is doing exceptionally well for itself were in its first week itself it has made it to the top 10 shows on the BARC rating and the credit goes to all the contestants who are giving so much content to the show.

These two weeks have been like a roller coaster ride where the viewers saw some new friendships building while some ending, a love story between Ishaan and Miesha to a number of fights that happened in the house.

Four contestants (Vishal, Jay, Tejasswi, and Akasa) have entered the main house and they are no more jungle contestants.

Now Salman Khan is back with the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where he will be seen giving his views on the performance of the contestants this week. He would also be lashing out at a few contestants and praising a few.

As we all know during the Weekend episode some guests from the entertainment world come and join Salman Khan and increase the entertainment level.

Earlier, we had reported that ace choreographer Farah Khan would be gracing the show.

Internet sensation Bhuvan Bam would be gracing the show and would be interacting with Salman Khan. He would grace the show to promote his web show “Dhindora” which is streaming on YouTube.

Bhuvan might interact with the contestants and give them tasks, though there is no confirmation on the same.

But it would be interesting to see him interact with Salman Khan and we are sure he will up the entertainment quotient of the show.

