Bigg Boss 15: Wow! Check out these unknown facts about Umar Riaz

MUMBAI: Umar Riaz is one of the strongest contestants on the show. Since day one he has been loved by the audience.

His friendship with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash is loved by the audience and they love to see the trio together.

Umar grabbed the headlines especially for his continued fight with Pratik as the two never got along with each other and are still at loggerheads.

The actor is doing extremely well on the show and has built a very strong fan following.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! Kamya Punjabi lashes out at Tejran’s relationship says “ It’s an eye-opener of Tejasswi and I had told Karan first only to concentrate on the game and leave the love story outside”)

Here we bring you some unknown facts about Umar:

Education: Umar has been born and brought up in Jammu and he did his schooling at Delhi Public School, Jammu & Kashmir. Post that he took admission to Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu & Kashmir for his graduation and is a certified doctor now.

Career: Umar is a doctor by profession and now that has taken a back seat as he wants to pursue his career in the entertainment industry. Though he wanted to be an actor, owing to family circumstances he did MBBS. But then he followed his dream and the doctor has been seen in two music videos.

Bigg Boss OTT: Umar was offered Bigg Boss OTT but he refused it as he wanted to do the main Bigg Boss show, therefore, he signed Bigg Boss 15 and he is charging 2.25 lakh rupees per week in Bigg Boss 15.

Controversy: Umar Riaz’s ex-girlfriend Sonal Vengurlekar, who is a television actress, put some serious allegations on Umar Riaz.

COVID work: Umar Riaz worked as a Corona Warrior when the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak.

Well, these are some of the unknown facts of the doctor and he is playing the game very well and has all the potential to become the winner of the show.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.