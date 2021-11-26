Bigg Boss 15:WOAH! Rakhi Sawant performs aarti and touches 'mysterious husband' Ritesh's feet while dancing on 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya'

MUMBAI: To increase ratings for Bigg Boss 15, the makers are doing everything they can to grab viewers' attention. The show is getting ready to welcome four new wildcard entries after shocking audiences with three evictions. Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Rakhi Sawant enter the house and challenge the housemates in the promo for the upcoming episode.

There is excitement among the BB 15 housemates when they see them. In the end, the big surprise awaits Rakhi as she announces on camera that for the first time ever, she will be introducing her husband on national television.

The mukhya dwar (main door) of the house opens, and Rakhi's mysterious husband Ritesh enters wearing a sehra. Rakhi touches his feet during aarti to show respect. Additionally, she jokes that along with the public, barah mulkon ki police bhi aap ko dhoondh Rahi Thi, leaving the audience in splits. As part of her entry, Rashami Desai mentions that the Rs 50,00,000 prize money was reduced to zero during a task.

Rakhi told Bombay Times that before entering the house, lots of people accused her of lying about her husband just for the sake of publicity, but now she is all set to join her husband in the Bigg Boss 15 house. Last year, Ritesh was also rumored to be entering, but that did not happen and now he is in the show.

As a result of their lower vote counts as compared to Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia, Jay Bhanushali, Neha Bhasin, and Vishal Kotian were eliminated from the show. The announcement of Vishal, Neha, and Jay's names brought tears to the eyes of Shamita Shetty, Tejaswi Prakash, and Karan Kundra. Nevertheless, Tejasswi, Umar, and Karan were seen discussing strategies shortly after they were evicted.

We hope that the entry of new wildcards will spice up the show and actually get the Bigg Boss fans excited.

