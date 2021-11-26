HILARIOUS: When Rakhi Sawant questioned the ‘GOVERNMENT’ if they were SCARED of her!

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant may be a controversial figure but she is entertaining and whatever she says or does amuses the people of the entertainment fraternity and the audience alike. She entered Bigg Boss 14 and now, she is all set to enter Bigg Boss 15 where she has claimed that she will also introduce her husband Ritesh for the first time to the world proving that he is not her figment of imagination.

Well, let us take you back in 2017, where the Bigg Boss 14 contestant wanted to gift condoms to newlyweds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

Talking to Filmibeat, Rakhi Sawant said, “Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma is the loveliest couple. They just stepped into their married life. I want to gift my condoms to them so that they play safe and share their feedback on the product after experiencing it. I feel my condoms are special. They are the first in the market to give so many flavours. One can enjoy their sexual life with the taste they enjoy the most. It will help the couple to enjoy for long and will give more pleasure with pressure from the dotted texture.”

The Bigg Boss 14 contestant did not stop there. She went on to share her opinion on condom commercials getting banned by the government. Sawant said, “The government did not censor condom ads by Sunny Leone or Bipasha. But as soon as the news of Rakhi Sawant’s condom ad made headlines, the government put a ban on ads between 6 am to 10 pm. Is the government scared? Do they already have a problem with the ad without even watching it that they put the blanket ban during the day?”

“If condom ads stop, everyone in India will get AIDS. Children will sleep off and they will not know what a condom is and the use of the product. Seems like the government wants Indians to get AIDS. Until children don’t see the ads, how will they know about precaution? If they feel it is unsuited for television, they should edit or censor it,” Rakhi Sawant added.

