Bigg Boss 16 : Ekta Kapoor to enter the Bigg Boss house to sign another actress from her project?

MUMBAI : Ekta Kapoor is an ace producer in the world of entertainment. She is the first female producer to have produced content on television, digital, and Bollywood.

She turned the whole phase of television with her most successful shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kahiin to Hoga, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, etc.

Ekta has also produced successful movies like Goodbye, Dream girl, The Dirty Picture, Ek Villian, Ragini MMS, Veere Di Wedding etc.

One of her famous supernatural series has been the Naagin series and it's one of the most loved franchises on television.

Naagin one and Naagin three have been the most successful seasons of all time and joining it would be Naagin Season 6.

Today the ace producer confirmed that Naagin Season 6 will be going off air in mid – February and finally the show would be saying goodbye to the audiences.

Last year, if one remembers Ekta entered the Bigg Boss house and she liked Tejasswi Prakash and had cast for Naagin 6.

Recently, the actress shared a post on social media where she revealed that she would be coming to the Bigg Boss house where she would be announcing her new movie.

She also hinted that since she had discovered Tejasswi inside the Bigg Boss house she hinted that this time also she hopes to find someone from the house who she would sign for the upcoming project or for the next season of Naagin.

She shared the video of Bigg Boss Season 15 and captioned it saying “Lots of love for this nagina ! Found her in the Bigg Boss house n in throes of corona n high fever n cough forced Colors and Manisha that I wanted to cast her! Hopefully going to Bigg Boss for an exciting film announcement let’s see who we find there this time”

Well, it will be interesting to see who would Ekta Kapoor cast this time after she visits the reality show.

