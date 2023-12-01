Bigg Boss 16 : Ekta Kapoor to enter the Bigg Boss house to sign another actress from her project?

Ekta Kapoor will be entering the Bigg Boss house and she would be announcing the next movie she also hinted at casting contestants from the BB house for her next project.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 01/12/2023 - 16:42
Bigg Boss 16 : Ekta Kapoor to enter the Bigg Boss house to sign another actress from her project?

MUMBAI : Ekta Kapoor is an ace producer in the world of entertainment. She is the first female producer to have produced content on television, digital, and Bollywood.

She turned the whole phase of television with her most successful shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kahiin to Hoga, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, etc.

Ekta has also produced successful movies like Goodbye, Dream girl, The Dirty Picture, Ek Villian, Ragini MMS, Veere Di Wedding etc.

One of her famous supernatural series has been the Naagin series and it's one of the most loved franchises on television.

Naagin one and Naagin three have been the most successful seasons of all time and joining it would be Naagin Season 6.

( ALSO READ :What has made Naagin 6 the longest season of Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural franchise?)
Today the ace producer confirmed that Naagin Season 6 will be going off air in mid – February and finally the show would be saying goodbye to the audiences.

Last year, if one remembers Ekta entered the Bigg Boss house and she liked Tejasswi Prakash and had cast for Naagin 6.

Recently, the actress shared a post on social media where she revealed that she would be coming to the Bigg Boss house where she would be announcing her new movie.

She also hinted that since she had discovered Tejasswi inside the Bigg Boss house she hinted that this time also she hopes to find someone from the house who she would sign for the upcoming project or for the next season of Naagin.

She shared the video of Bigg Boss Season 15 and captioned it saying “Lots of love for this nagina ! Found her in the Bigg Boss house n in throes of corona n high fever n cough forced Colors and Manisha that I wanted to cast her! Hopefully going to Bigg Boss for an exciting film announcement let’s see who we find there this time”

Well, it will be interesting to see who would Ekta Kapoor cast this time after she visits the reality show.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(Also Read :Ace producer Ekta Kapoor finally bids adieu to her supernatural franchise ‘Naagin 6”)

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Datta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Ekta Kapoor Naagin 6 Balaji Telefilms
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
25

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 01/12/2023 - 16:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Kavya refuses to be part of the Shah family drama, refuses to give money to Vanraj
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Hai Chahatein: Sam and Nayan are married, Sam brings her family to his father’s house
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Exclusive! Barrister Babu and Yam Hain Ham actor Mohan Sharma roped in for Ghudchadi
MUMBAI : With the Rise and consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are been made and no doubt the fans...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:  Pakhi sees Virat and Sai in an embrace
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Rakhi Sawant changes her name post getting married to boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani
MUMBAI : One of the most well-known actresses in the entertainment industry is Rakhi Sawant. She is one of the most...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Barrister Babu and Yam Hain Ham actor Mohan Sharma roped in for Ghudchadi
Exclusive! Barrister Babu and Yam Hain Ham actor Mohan Sharma roped in for Ghudchadi

Latest Video

Related Stories
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Kavya refuses to be part of the Shah family drama, refuses to give money to Vanraj
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Kavya refuses to be part of the Shah family drama, refuses to give money to Vanraj
Rakhi Sawant changes her name post getting married to boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani
Rakhi Sawant changes her name post getting married to boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani
Exclusive! The new season of Rendezvous with Simi Garewal to be launched soon?
Exclusive! The new season of Rendezvous with Simi Garewal to be launched soon?
Exclusive! Ada Khan roped in for Sab TV’s Baalveer 3
Exclusive! Ada Khan roped in for Sab TV’s Baalveer 3
Exclusive! Actor Behzaad Khan roped in for SAB TV’s Balveer 3!
Exclusive! Actor Behzaad Khan roped in for SAB TV’s Balveer 3!
No one can battle ‘RajNeeti’ aka Ankur Verma and Tanvi Dogra in Romance and This is why we think so
No one can battle ‘RajNeeti’ aka Ankur Verma and Tanvi Dogra in Romance and This is why we think so