Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan to participate in the show?

The new season of Bigg Boss will start soon. The makers have already started contacting celebrities and the latest name to join is Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 09/06/2022 - 10:51
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan to participate in the show?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment. 

(ALSO READ - EXCLUSIVE! Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 to launch on THIS date? )

As per sources, Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan has been approached for the show and the talks are on between the actor and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation about the same.

In the previous seasons also he was offered the show but things didn’t work out and he couldn’t be part of the show.

Recently, Faisal was in the news as he spoke bluntly about how his brother Aamir Khan had treated him post-Mela’s failure.

Well, it will be interesting to see Faisal in the show as he could be an interesting contestant on the show.

Do you want to see Faisal in the upcoming season?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - EXCLUSIVE! Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 to launch on THIS date?)

Bigg Boss Boss ott Bigg Boss 16 Voot Colors Endemol Salman Khan Karan Johar Reality show TellyChakkar Shiny Ahuja Rannvijay Singha Munawar Faruqui. Arjun Bijlani Sanaya Irani Shiny Ahuja Divyanka Tripathi Farmani Naaz twinkle kapoor Vivan Dsena Shivin Narang Kanchi Singh Shraddha Arya Aamir Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 09/06/2022 - 10:51

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Awesome! Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for Tiger 3 this month
MUMBAI: There is no need to state the obvious that Salman and Shahrukh Khan have been the most popular stars and fans...
Imlie: High Point Drama! Malini ousts Imile from the Rathore house; Aryan, Cheeni and Rathore family gets shocked
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
Raju Srivastava Health Update: Amazing! Raju Srivastava moves hands, catches his wife’s hands, Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: A huge exciting update about comedian Raju Srivastava’s health has come recently which states that the actor...
Brilliant! Fans to enjoy Govinda and Raveena Tandon starrer THIS iconic film? Here is what we know
MUMBAI : After producing Alia Bhatt’s Darlings, Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan's production house has acquired the rights...
Brilliant! Fans to enjoy Govinda and Raveena Tandon starrer THIS iconic film? Here is what we know
MUMBAI : After producing Alia Bhatt’s Darlings, Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan's production house has acquired the rights...
Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Cruel! Saroj gloats over the crack in Sayuri and Rashmi’s relationship
MUMBAI :  The upcoming episode of Star Bharat serial Woh Toh Hai Albelaa will showcase an interesting twist. The show...
Recent Stories
Awesome! Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for Tiger 3 this month
Awesome! Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for Tiger 3 this month
Latest Video