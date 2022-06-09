Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan to participate in the show?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

As per sources, Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan has been approached for the show and the talks are on between the actor and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation about the same.

In the previous seasons also he was offered the show but things didn’t work out and he couldn’t be part of the show.

Recently, Faisal was in the news as he spoke bluntly about how his brother Aamir Khan had treated him post-Mela’s failure.

Well, it will be interesting to see Faisal in the show as he could be an interesting contestant on the show.

